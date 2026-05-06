Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Sparks ninth-inning rally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Steer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Steer was having a quiet night at the plate until he smacked a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the ninth, which kick-started the Reds' four-run frame that gave the team a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the frame. The long ball also extended Steer's hitting streak to nine games, and in that span he has gone 11-for-31 (.355) with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
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