Spencer Steer News: Sparks ninth-inning rally
Steer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.
Steer was having a quiet night at the plate until he smacked a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the ninth, which kick-started the Reds' four-run frame that gave the team a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the frame. The long ball also extended Steer's hitting streak to nine games, and in that span he has gone 11-for-31 (.355) with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Steer See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Steer See More