Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Starts as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Steer started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.

Steer was a surprise to open the season on the active roster, but an Austin Hays calf injury this week prompted a roster shuffle. Steer's shoulder kept him out most of spring training. and he managed to get just seven plate appearances. As such, there could be some rust early on.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
