Spencer Steer News: Taking seat Thursday

Steer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Steer has been limited to designated-hitter duties thus far as he works his way back from a right shoulder injury, but manager Terry Francona said that the 27-year-old is ramping up his throwing and is almost ready to play first base, according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News. It's not clear when Steer might be ready to play additional positions, however. Austin Hays will get a start at DH on Thursday while Steer rests.