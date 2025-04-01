Spencer Steer News: Taking seat Tuesday

Steer is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rangers.

Steer has now started three of the first five games this season, as the Reds don't want to overload him as he comes back from his right shoulder injury. All three of Steer's starts have been at designated hitter, and it's not clear when he might be ready to play the field. Gavin Lux is at DH on Tuesday while Blake Dunn covers left field.