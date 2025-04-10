Spencer Strider Injury: Dazzles in 90-pitch rehab start

Strider (elbow) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters over 5.1 innings on Thursday in his third rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Just as Atlanta had planned heading into the day, Strider reached 90 pitches (62 strikes) in Thursday's outing and breezed through the start in dominant fashion. He struck out the first six batters he faced and punched out 13 of the 21 hitters overall while inducing 21 total swinging strikes and maxing out at 97 miles per hour with his fastball. Suffice to say, the 26-year-old right-hander looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list, and all that's left is for Atlanta to decide when to insert him into the rotation for his 2025 debut. He has been pitching on five days' rest during his rehab assignment, so if that trend holds, Strider would be lined up to pitch for Atlanta in Wednesday's series finale in Toronto.