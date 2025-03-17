Spencer Strider Injury: Dazzles in spring debut

Strider (elbow) struck out six batters over 2.2 perfect innings during his Grapefruit League debut Monday versus the Red Sox.

Cleared to pitch for the first time since April 5, 2024 after completing his recovery from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, Strider looked as dominant as ever Monday. He found the strike zone on 23 of his 27 pitches and struck out six of the eight batters he faced, with the other two outs coming on a weak popout into foul territory and a first-pitch groundout. His velocity also appeared right in line with pre-surgery levels, with Strider topping out at 98 miles per hour on a first-inning strikeout of outfield prospect Roman Anthony. Since Strider will still need to get stretched out over the course of multiple starts, he remains on track to open the season on the 15-day injured list, but his dominant performance Monday makes a mid-to-late April debut increasingly realistic and is likely to send his ADP soaring.