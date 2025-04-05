Spencer Strider Injury: Dominant in Friday's rehab start

Strider (elbow) fired 5.1 scoreless, no-hit innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. He walked two and struck out eight.

The right-hander built up to 74 pitches, and per Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, Strider topped out at 97.7 mph with his fastball. Atlanta isn't going to rush through the end of his rehab from an internal brace procedure performed last April, but Strider is closing in on his return to the big-league rotation. If he stays on schedule, two more rehab outings would put him on track for his 2025 debut April 19, at home against the Twins.