Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider Injury: Expected to hit 90 pitches Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Strider (elbow) has a target of about 90 pitches for his rehab start Thursday, which is likely to be his final one before being activated from the injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

That would line up the right-hander to make his 2025 debut either April 15 or 16 during a series in Toronto, although Atlanta has yet to announce its plans for Strider past Thursday's rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett. Through two rehab appearances with Gwinnett so far, Strider has a 1.08 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 8.1 innings.

