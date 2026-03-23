Spencer Strider Injury: Headed to IL with oblique strain
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Strider will begin the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Strider had been slated for his final Grapefruit League tune-up Monday versus the Pirates, but that assignment will now go to Didier Fuentes. Jose Suarez is expected to slide into Strider's regular-season rotation slot, with Fuentes still set to open in the bullpen. Atlanta is hopeful Strider will be back in action in a couple weeks, but that's no safe bet given the finicky nature of oblique injuries. Strider has dealt with depressed velocity this spring, though the results have been there, as he allowed three runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings.
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