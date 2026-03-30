Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider Injury: Injury not viewed as serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Strider (oblique) may not miss much more than the minimum amount of time, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com reports.

During an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sunday, Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos described Strider's oblique strain as "mild", and not as bad as the issue that cost Sean Murphy the first two months of 2024. "I think it will be sooner rather than later that you see [Strider] back," Anthopoulos said. The right-hander is first eligible to come off the IL on April 6, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready by then. Strider himself missed about a month of action late in 2022 with an oblique issue.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
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