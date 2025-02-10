Spencer Strider Injury: Late-April return possible

Strider (elbow) could make at least one Grapefruit League appearance this spring and be ready for his season debut by late April, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from last April's internal brace procedure on his right elbow, Strider will begin the season on the 15-day injured list. However, he has been throwing bullpen sessions and might be ready to rejoin Atlanta's rotation around a month into the season. Any timetable for the righty is approximate for now, but more clarity should be available as spring training rolls along.