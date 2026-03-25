Spencer Strider Injury: Moved to IL

Atlanta placed Strider (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Manager Walt Weiss had previously confirmed Monday that Strider would be headed to the IL after the right-hander strained his left oblique after making a start in a minor-league spring game against the Red Sox last week. Though Weiss is optimistic that Atlanta got out in front of Strider's injury before it worsened, the 27-year-old isn't a lock to be activated from the IL when first eligible April 6. Jose Suarez is the leading candidate to enter the rotation as Atlanta's new No. 5 starter while Strider is on the mend.