Spencer Strider Injury: Moved to IL
Atlanta placed Strider (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Manager Walt Weiss had previously confirmed Monday that Strider would be headed to the IL after the right-hander strained his left oblique after making a start in a minor-league spring game against the Red Sox last week. Though Weiss is optimistic that Atlanta got out in front of Strider's injury before it worsened, the 27-year-old isn't a lock to be activated from the IL when first eligible April 6. Jose Suarez is the leading candidate to enter the rotation as Atlanta's new No. 5 starter while Strider is on the mend.
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