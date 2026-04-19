Spencer Strider Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Strider (oblique) is scheduled to make the second start of his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Gwinnett, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
He'll be making the jump to Gwinnett from High-A Rome along with rehabbing catcher Sean Murphy (hip), who was behind the plate last Thursday in Strider's first minor-league outing. Strider spotted 27 of his 50 pitches for strikes in his start with Rome, recording three punchouts while yielding one hit and two walks over 3.1 scoreless frames. The right-hander will get further stretched out further Tuesday in what's expected to be the second of three total starts in the minors before he returns from the 15-day injured list and slots back into the Atlanta rotation.
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