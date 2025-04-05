Spencer Strider Injury: Next rehab start scheduled

Strider (elbow) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider has dominated in his two minor-league rehab outings so far, fanning 14 batters while allowing just one earned run on two hits and three walks over 8.1 innings. The right-hander worked up to 74 pitches in his most recent appearance Friday as he closes in on a return to the majors following last April's right elbow surgery. If things continue to progress smoothly for Strider, he could join Atlanta's rotation in mid-April.