Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider Injury: No timetable for rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Strider (oblique) will travel with Atlanta on its road trip, but there remains no timetable for when he'll begin a rehab assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider is expected to throw a live batting practice session at some point during the team's April 2-8 road trip, and Atlanta will have a better idea at that point when the right-hander will be ready to pitch in a game. The right-hander is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list April 6, and while he will not be ready to return by that date, it might not be much later than that.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
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