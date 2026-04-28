Spencer Strider Injury: Not starting this weekend

Strider (oblique) isn't expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut this weekend in Colorado and is poised to instead continue his minor-league rehab assignment, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Strider threw 82 pitches over five innings Sunday for Triple-A Gwinnett in his third rehab start, and he's apparently not quite ready to enter the big-league rotation after previously being expected to face the Rockies this weekend. No setback has been reported, so it's possible Atlanta just wants to avoid the right-hander making his season debut at the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. Strider's first MLB start of 2026 now appears likely to come next week, potentially against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.