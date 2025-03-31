Spencer Strider Injury: Records six Ks in first rehab start

Strider (elbow) struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over three innings in his first rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Since he resumed pitching in games March 17, Strider has dazzled in all three of his outings while he bounces back from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, which he underwent April 5, 2024. Over his two spring training appearances, Strider posted a 10:1 K:BB while allowing just two hits and one walk across four innings, and he continued to mow down hitters with Gwinnett on Saturday while upping his pitch count to 60. Atlanta will presumably want to see Strider get his count into the 75-to-85 range before activating him from the 15-day injured list, so he may be just one or two rehab starts away from making his 2025 big-league debut.