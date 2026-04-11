Spencer Strider Injury: Rehab assignment on tap
Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Strider (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment April 16, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Strider has been on the injured list since Opening Day due to an oblique strain he suffered near the end of spring training. He threw a live batting practice session Saturday and has now been cleared to begin pitching in minor-league games. The goal is to have Strider throw roughly 40-45 pitches during his first rehab outing and build him up over multiple starts before activating him from the IL.
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