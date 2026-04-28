Spencer Strider Injury: Rejoining rotation this weekend
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Strider (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut this weekend in Colorado, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
A report earlier Tuesday said that Strider would make one more rehab start, but that turned out to be inaccurate. Weiss did not reveal the specific day Strider would make his season debut, but if he pitches on four days' rest as he has been on his rehab assignment, he'd start Friday. Strider threw 82 pitches over five innings Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett, so he should be ready for a relatively normal workload against the Rockies. He's missed the first month of the season with a left oblique strain.
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