Spencer Strider Injury: Season debut likely next week

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Thursday that the team plans for Strider (elbow) to make his season debut next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Strider yielded one run while striking out 13 over 5.1 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, getting his pitch count up to 90. While Snitker would not officially commit to Strider coming off the 15-day injured list next week, he could just be waiting to make sure the righty bounces back well from the outing Friday. Strider could start as soon as Tuesday in Toronto, but he's been pitching on five days' rest during his rehab assignment, so Wednesday might be the likelier target date.