Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider Injury: Set for spring debut Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Strider (elbow) will make his first start of spring training Monday against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's a big step for Strider, who will be seeing his first game action since he underwent Tommy John surgery at the start of last season. The right-hander will be beginning the campaign on the injured list, but he could make his 2025 debut in late April if he's able to continue ramping up his throwing program with no issues.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now