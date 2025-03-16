Spencer Strider Injury: Set for spring debut Monday

Strider (elbow) will make his first start of spring training Monday against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's a big step for Strider, who will be seeing his first game action since he underwent Tommy John surgery at the start of last season. The right-hander will be beginning the campaign on the injured list, but he could make his 2025 debut in late April if he's able to continue ramping up his throwing program with no issues.