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Spencer Strider Injury: Sharp in rehab start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Strider (oblique) allowed one hit and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings for High-A Rome on Thursday. He struck out three.

The right-hander built up to 50 pitches as he made his first rehab start, retiring the first eight batters he faced, and Strider is expected to need at least two more minor-league outings before he'll be ready to join the big-league rotation. He's been sidelined since mid-March due to an oblique strain, and Strider is on track to make his 2026 debut with Atlanta in early May.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
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