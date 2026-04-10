Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider Injury: Will throw live BP on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 1:51pm

Strider (oblique) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's presumed to be the last step before Strider heads out on a rehab assignment. Strider suffered the strained left oblique at the end of spring training and has missed his first three turns through the rotation, but it appears a 2026 debut will happen in the near future. Martin Perez has been filling in at the back end of Atlanta's rotation while Strider has been out.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
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