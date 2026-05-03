Spencer Strider News: Activated for 2026 MLB debut

Atlanta reinstated Strider (oblique) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game at Colorado.

The right-hander has missed the first month-plus of the regular season while working his way back from an oblique strain, but he's ready to make his first big-league appearance of the year after a three-start rehab assignment. Strider built up to 82 pitches and five innings during his final rehab outing, so his workload shouldn't be significantly limited in his 2026 debut. In his return from internal brace surgery on his elbow last year, Strider had an up-and-down campaign with a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB across 125.1 innings.