Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider News: Dominant in win over Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Strider (1-0) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Strider struggled in his season debut in Colorado last Sunday, but he rebounded in his second start, shutting down a potent lineup. Strider has posted a 14:7 K:BB over 9.1 innings across his first two starts of the year, so it'll be important to see if he can dial in his control after missing the first month-plus of the campaign due to an oblique strain. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a favorable one at home versus the Red Sox.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Strider See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Strider See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago