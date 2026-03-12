Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider News: Fans five against Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Strider allowed two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out five.

The right-hander built up to 61 pitches (43 strikes) and mostly sat 94-95 mph with his fastball, topping out at 96.5 mph. Strider might not get back his pre-injury heat -- he was averaging 97.2 mph with his four-seamer as recently as 2023 -- but he's expanded his arsenal with a curveball in addition to his slider and changeup, and he looked comfortable with all four offerings Wednesday. Strider is looking to rebound from an uncharacteristically shaky 4.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 23 starts in 2025.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Strider See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Strider See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
30 days ago