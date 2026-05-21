Spencer Strider News: Fans nine in quality start
Strider (2-0) earned the win Thursday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.
Strider delivered his longest outing since coming off the injured list in early May, also logging his second quality start of the year. The hard-throwing right-hander induced an impressive 15 whiffs en route to fanning a season-high nine, but he's now walked multiple hitters in all four of his appearances thus far. Strider will carry a strong 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB across 21 innings into his next scheduled start against the Red Sox.
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