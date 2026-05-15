Spencer Strider News: Gives up just one run vs. Boston

Strider did not factor into the decision of Atlanta's 3-2 extra-inning win against Boston on Friday. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Strider kept the Red Sox in check in Friday's start, with his lone blemish coming in the sixth inning, when he gave up an RBI single to Michael Gasper. Unfortunately for Strider, his Atlanta teammates weren't able to generate enough runs for the right-hander to be in line for the win. Regardless, he has overcome his shaky 2026 debut against the Rockies on May 3 to pitch two consecutive strong starts. Strider is lined up to face the Marlins in Miami next week.