Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider News: Picks up win over Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 8:18pm

Strider (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts across five-plus innings.

Strider gave up back-to-back homers to Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela on five pitches to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but he was able to settle in after that, allowing just one hit over his last 19 batters. A leadoff walk in the sixth came around to score with Didier Fuentes in relief of Strider. The 27-year-old Strider has now given up three runs in three of his five starts since returning from an oblique injury, but the results have still been strong with a 3.45 ERA and 32:15 K:BB across 26 innings. His fastball velocity remains down some at 95.3 mph, but he still entered Tuesday in the 96th percentile in strikeout rate (32.9 percent) and 97th percentile in whiff rate (36.1 percent).

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Strider See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Strider See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Chris Toman
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
10 days ago