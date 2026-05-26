Spencer Strider News: Picks up win over Boston

Strider (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts across five-plus innings.

Strider gave up back-to-back homers to Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela on five pitches to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but he was able to settle in after that, allowing just one hit over his last 19 batters. A leadoff walk in the sixth came around to score with Didier Fuentes in relief of Strider. The 27-year-old Strider has now given up three runs in three of his five starts since returning from an oblique injury, but the results have still been strong with a 3.45 ERA and 32:15 K:BB across 26 innings. His fastball velocity remains down some at 95.3 mph, but he still entered Tuesday in the 96th percentile in strikeout rate (32.9 percent) and 97th percentile in whiff rate (36.1 percent).