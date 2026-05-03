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Spencer Strider News: Shaky control in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 6:13pm

Strider (oblique) did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks over 3.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out six.

Strider made his first start of the season after opening on the injured list with a left oblique strain and struggled to consistently find the zone, throwing 48 of 87 pitches for strikes and issuing five free passes. It wasn't a strong outing for the right-hander, who also allowed a homer to TJ Rumfield in the third inning, but Strider did strike out six and simply being back on a big-league mound is a step in the right direction. After posting a 4.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 131:51 K:BB across 125.1 regular-season innings (23 starts) in 2025, the 27-year-old is looking to return closer to his form from 2022 and 2023 prior to injuries. Strider is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday against the Dodgers, though how Atlanta manages his workload will be worth monitoring.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
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