Spencer Strider News: Sparkles through six

Strider (4-7) picked up the win after throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out eight, during Friday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

As far as starts to the second half go, it'd be hard to imagine a better one for Strider. He put up all zeros in a start for the second time this season with the other start coming on June 14 against the Rockies. That start against the Rockies marked the start of a seven-start streak of allowing three runs or fewer that is still ongoing. Over that time, the 26-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 58 strikeouts.