Spencer Strider News: Stuck with loss in season debut

Strider (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five-plus innings as Atlanta was downed 3-1 by the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Making his first big-league start since April 5 of last season after completing his recovery from an internal brace procedure on his elbow, Strider looked strong early and topped out at 97.9 mph with his fastball on a strikeout of Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning. The Toronto slugger got his revenge though, taking Strider deep on a slider in the top of the sixth to help chase the right-hander from the game. Strider handled a full workload, tossing 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, and his final strikeout of the day was the 500th of his career. He lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Cardinals.