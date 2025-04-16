Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider News: Stuck with loss in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Strider (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five-plus innings as Atlanta was downed 3-1 by the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Making his first big-league start since April 5 of last season after completing his recovery from an internal brace procedure on his elbow, Strider looked strong early and topped out at 97.9 mph with his fastball on a strikeout of Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning. The Toronto slugger got his revenge though, taking Strider deep on a slider in the top of the sixth to help chase the right-hander from the game. Strider handled a full workload, tossing 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, and his final strikeout of the day was the 500th of his career. He lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Cardinals.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now