Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider News: Velocity improving

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Strider topped out at 96.7 mph with his fastball during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The right-hander didn't get the best results, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over 2.1 innings after taking over for Chris Sale to begin the fourth inning, but Strider struck out four batters and the uptick in velocity was an encouraging sign after he was in the 92-94 mph range in his last spring start. Atlanta needs Strider to return to form after he stumbled to a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB over 125.1 innings last season in his return from April 2024 elbow surgery.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
