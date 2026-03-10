Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson Injury: Exits simulated game after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Torkelson was removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torkelson received treatment from the trainer, but it's unclear whether he will need to be sent for testing. It's possible Torkelson's removal from the simulated game was purely precautionary, but the Tigers should offer more on the first baseman's status soon.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: First Base
Author Image
KC Joyner
12 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
47 days ago