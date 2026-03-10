Spencer Torkelson Injury: Exits simulated game after HBP
Torkelson was removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torkelson received treatment from the trainer, but it's unclear whether he will need to be sent for testing. It's possible Torkelson's removal from the simulated game was purely precautionary, but the Tigers should offer more on the first baseman's status soon.
