Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson Injury: Tending to bruised forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Torkelson was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm after being hit by a pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torkelson didn't play in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Twins in Grapefruit League play, but the first baseman should check back into the Tigers' spring lineup within a few days once the soreness in his arm subsides.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
