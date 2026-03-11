Spencer Torkelson Injury: Tending to bruised forearm
Torkelson was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm after being hit by a pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torkelson didn't play in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Twins in Grapefruit League play, but the first baseman should check back into the Tigers' spring lineup within a few days once the soreness in his arm subsides.
