Spencer Torkelson News: Back in action Thursday

Torkelson (forearm) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Yankees.

Torkelson had to be removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch. He managed to avoid fractures, though, and is back in action after a day to rest. Torkelson is 4-for-19 with two doubles and a 1:6 BB:K so far this spring for the Tigers.