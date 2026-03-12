Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Torkelson (forearm) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Yankees.

Torkelson had to be removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch. He managed to avoid fractures, though, and is back in action after a day to rest. Torkelson is 4-for-19 with two doubles and a 1:6 BB:K so far this spring for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: First Base
Author Image
KC Joyner
14 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago