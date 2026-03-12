Spencer Torkelson News: Back in action Thursday
Torkelson (forearm) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Yankees.
Torkelson had to be removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch. He managed to avoid fractures, though, and is back in action after a day to rest. Torkelson is 4-for-19 with two doubles and a 1:6 BB:K so far this spring for the Tigers.
