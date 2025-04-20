Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Torkelson News: Blasts off again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Following a disappointing 2024 campaign, Torkelson has gotten off to a great start in 2025, and his long ball Saturday proved to be the game winner. The 25-year-old has a robust 1.049 OPS, seven home runs and 21 RBI through 21 games. The homer and RBI totals lead the team and rank among the top five in the majors as well.

