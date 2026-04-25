Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Extends home run streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Torkelson has now homered in three straight contests after not going deep across the first 23 games of the season. The slugger is riding a four-game hitting streak overall, going 5-for-14 with a 1.509 OPS during the surge. Torkelson's overall numbers are still a bit below his usual standards, but he's quickly getting back on track after a slow start to the year.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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