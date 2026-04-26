Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Extends HR streak to five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run during Detroit's 8-3 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Torkelson extended the Tigers' lead to 5-3 in the seventh inning after blasting a solo home run off Pierce Johnson. Torkelson has gone long in each of his last five games, a complete turnaround from how he started the 2026 season, as he failed to go long in each of his first 22 games of the campaign. Tuesday's series opener against Atlanta will be his opportunity to extend his homer streak to six games.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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