Spencer Torkelson News: Getting rare day off
Torkelson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.
Torkelson homered in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, but he's struggled in May with a .136/.235/.288 batting line and 42.6 percent strikeout rate. Colt Keith will cover first base for the Tigers while Torkelson regroups.
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