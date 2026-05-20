Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Getting rare day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Torkelson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.

Torkelson homered in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, but he's struggled in May with a .136/.235/.288 batting line and 42.6 percent strikeout rate. Colt Keith will cover first base for the Tigers while Torkelson regroups.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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