Spencer Torkelson News: Goes deep again Friday

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Torkelson took Toronto starter Jose Berrios deep in the sixth inning for his 23rd home run of the season. After hitting zero homers in his first six games after the All-Star break, the slugger has now gone deep on consecutive days. Torkelson is known to be a streaky power hitter, so fantasy managers could be in for a home run binge at the moment.