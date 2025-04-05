Spencer Torkelson News: Goes deep in win

Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Torkelson has carried over a strong spring training performance into the regular season, as he's now batting .345 with a 1.127 OPS across eight games. The 25-year-old is seeing regular playing time in the early going, and if he can sustain his hot start, Torkelson could challenge the 31 home runs and 94 RBI he recorded during his breakout 2023 campaign, giving him plenty of fantasy value.