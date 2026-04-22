Spencer Torkelson News: Hits first 2026 home run

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

Torkelson finally hit his first home run of the year in his 24th game, taking Chad Patrick deep in the fourth inning with a runner on. The slugger had 31 long balls during the 2025 regular season, so he'll need to really heat up to get back on last year's pace. It's been a struggle for Torkelson overall, as he's only batting .189 with a .603 OPS, but his ability to hit homers in bunches should keep his bat in the lineup as he works through the slow start.