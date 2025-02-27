Spencer Torkelson News: Hits first spring home run

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

It was the first spring home run for Torkelson, who has gone 3-for-10 in the early going with a robust .900 OPS. The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled with consistency in the majors and has seemingly lost his grip on an everyday role with the Tigers, though he could still make the team as a bench player. Given Torkelson's raw power, he is a potentially intriguing fantasy option if he ever sees regular playing time in 2025.