Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Home run surge continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:52am

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Reds.

Torkelson extended his home-run streak to four games, which is the slugger's longest at the MLB level. He last went deep in four straight games during his sophomore season at Arizona State in 2019, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. This is also the first time any Detroit player has accomplished the feat since Ian Kinsler in 2016. Torkelson's surge has quieted some concerns over his slow start to the season from a power standpoint, as he didn't go deep once in the first 23 games of the year.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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