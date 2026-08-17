Spencer Torkelson News: Idle for series opener in Pittsburgh
Torkelson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
After putting together an eight-game hitting streak from Aug. 6 through Friday while getting on base at a .529 clip during that stretch, Torkelson closed out the Tigers' weekend series versus the White Sox with a whimper, going 0-for-7 with a walk in the final two contests. The Tigers will give Torkelson a night off to regroup, with Colt Keith spelling him at first base Monday.
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