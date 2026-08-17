Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Idle for series opener in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Torkelson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

After putting together an eight-game hitting streak from Aug. 6 through Friday while getting on base at a .529 clip during that stretch, Torkelson closed out the Tigers' weekend series versus the White Sox with a whimper, going 0-for-7 with a walk in the final two contests. The Tigers will give Torkelson a night off to regroup, with Colt Keith spelling him at first base Monday.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Torkelson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
17 days ago