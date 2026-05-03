Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Lifts off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

It was the quintessential Torkelson game, as he struck out in his other three at-bats outside of his home run Sunday. The slugger had a five-game homer streak toward the end of April, and he now has six long balls for the season. Torkelson is also striking out nearly 30 percent of the time, making him a very boom-or-bust fantasy option moving forward.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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