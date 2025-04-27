Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Power surge continues Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Torkelson went 2-for-8 with a double, a home run and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Torkelson continues to drive the ball this season, as that's now eight home runs across 27 games to go along with a strong .950 OPS. The 25-year-old dipped to a .669 OPS in the regular season last year, but he appears to be having a bounceback campaign in 2025, and he could surpass his career-best 31 home runs that he tallied back in 2023 if he stays healthy.

