Spencer Torkelson News: Reaches three times Saturday
Torkelson went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.
Torkelson is still searching for his first home run of 2026, but he has at least been performing a bit better at the plate recently. Over his last five games, the first baseman is batting .333 with an .863 OPS, and he's walked four times versus only three strikeouts. The power should come for Torkelson as long as he's seeing the ball well, and the Tigers figure to remain patient with their slugger, who delivered 31 long balls during the 2025 regular season.
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