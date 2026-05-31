Spencer Torkelson headshot

Spencer Torkelson News: Records two hits, RBI in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

While Detroit is struggling with a 2-8 record in its last 10 games, Torkelson has been heating up. During that same stretch, he's batting .314 with five extra-base hits. Overall, Torkelson is now batting .214 with a .720 OPS, and he seems to be trending upward toward the career-best .240 batting average and .789 OPS he posted during the 2025 regular season. His power is down, however, with only eight home runs in 59 games this year after going deep 31 times in 155 games last regular season, which tied his career high.

Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers
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